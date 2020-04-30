Nursing home staff surprised with free meals as part of BCS Strong sign campaign

Nurses in College Station had a special surprise Thursday as they work to continue keeping COVID-19 out of their facility.

Staff at Fortress Nursing and Rehab were greeted with 50 free meals that were delivered by Taco Bar of College Station.

Several local groups came together to express thanks for the teams working inside during this challenging time for healthcare. It's also part of a yard sign campaign with the Rotary Club of College Station.

Event organizers say this is the first of many meal donations around town.

“It means a lot because you know, we’re spending all of our time trying to entertain the residents. They miss their families. They’re lonely. They’re used to seeing families come in and see them and it’s really hard on us as the staff," said Tammy Atchley, Fortress Nursing and Rehabilitation Director of Nurses.

"Today is the first fruit of a collaboration. A yard sign campaign and it’s a collaboration between Allumine Health, our non-profit foundation Senior Placement Advisors of Texas and Rotary Club of College Station," said Heidi Dixon, Allumine Health Chaplain.

