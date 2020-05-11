Nursing school graduates gearing up to join fight against COVID-19

The fear of this pandemic isn’t stopping recent nursing school graduates from filling their spot on the front lines.

Mikayla Norsworthy works as a medical assistant at the CHI St. Joseph Health Respiratory Clinic.

Norsworthy is one of two nurses at the clinic who graduated a few weeks ago. She will take on her first RN position at the CHI St. Joseph Health Emergency Room starting in July.

“It’s a lot of critical thinking. Hands-on skills and so, kind of the same duties as an MA, just on a different level with providing different skills, wound care, and patient care,” said Norsworthy.

Norsworthy is taking a new step in her career during a time of uncertainty for all frontline workers.

“It’s pretty nerve-wracking, I’m not going to lie. I’m pretty nervous,” said Norsworthy.

CHI St. Joseph Health Practice Operations Manager, Amanda Landry says recent grads like Norsworthy have already shown how dedicated they are to their work.

“To have the option to work here at the acute respiratory clinic, you are on the front line. You are doing the testing,” said Landry. “They stay late. They come in if I call them at 11 o'clock at night and say, ‘Hey can you go and do this for me at 4 o'clock in the morning for a company?’ They’re there. They never question. They truly want to do this,” said Landry.

Norsworthy says her time at the clinic has prepared her for her job as an RN.

“It’s kind of a great first tester before actually working on the floor,” said Norsworthy.

Although the world is different from what Norsworthy thought it would be coming out of nursing school she says helping others is all that matters.

"I just think of it as, 'Oh, I'm going to my job and you know, doing whatever I can to help.' I guess I haven't really grasped it yet that this is something that will go down in history and that we are front line workers," said Norsworthy.

