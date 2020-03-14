O'Bannon's Taphouse hosts Saint Patrick's Day festival

Amid the cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns, O'Bannon's Taphouse decided to stick with their plan to hold its annual Saint Patrick's Day Festival.

Hundreds of people gathered in and out of the bar on Saturday to celebrate the holiday a little early.

"Since Tuesday is Saint Patrick's Day, we thought we would have the street festival on Saturday,' said O'Bannon's Owner Chris Steele.

"We definitely considered canceling. You see rodeos, South by Southwest, everything is getting canceled," said Steele. "Our event is pretty small in comparison. The Brazos County Health Department has a thing on their website that specifically says that we're not at the threshold to cancel any events, and it's up to the vendor."