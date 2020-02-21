ON THIS DAY in 1996: 99 degrees!

We're plenty familiar with the AC/heater tug-of-war that many sunny winter days bring residents of the great state of Texas, but in 1996, for a stretch of at least a few days, not a single heater could be heard across the Brazos Valley.

Wednesday, February 21st, 1996 was the first of a 3 day stretch where temps climbed into the 90s, setting a record each day. Hopefully folks got to hit up the pool at least once in that stretch, where Friday afternoon saw a high of a cool, crisp, 90°.

This is also the earliest record of reaching 99°. Next of the same doesn't come until May 9th (2011).

Records go all the way back to 1882.

Record highs were also reached in Waco (96°) and Houston (89°) on February 21st.

Do you have any memories of this hot stretch in the 90s? We'd love to hear from you! Email Weather@kbtx.com