OSHA investigating deadly workplace accident in Robertson County

Federal investigators are looking into a deadly workplace accident at a used auto parts business along Highway 6 in Robertson County, KBTX has learned.

It happened Monday at Abco Auto Parts in the 5700 block of Highway 6 south of Hearne. A man working underneath a vehicle died after it fell on top of him, according to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesman for the U.S. Labor Department confirmed on Wednesday that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident, which is a routine procedure for all workplace fatalities.

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Ramona Aguirre identified the man as Carmelo Aguirre-Ortega, 43, of Bryan. He was laid to rest Thursday morning.