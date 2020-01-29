'OUR HEARTS ARE SHATTERED': Bryan family mourning loss of 3-year-old

A child with close ties to the Brazos Valley died this week in San Antonio and a medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

Christian Paz, 3, was taken off life support Tuesday night and immediately passed away, according to his immediate family.

Paz was admitted to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, family members said. A medical examiner on Wednesday said Paz's death was due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Paz's mother's ex-boyfriend, Logan Harvill, 29, has been arrested and charged with injury to a child and his bond is set at $1 million. San Antonio police have confirmed they're investigating but details of what happened were not immediately available.

The child's family tells News 3's Rusty Surette that they're making a plan to bring Paz's body back here to Brazos County to lay him to rest, but it's unclear when that may happen.

The family also released the following statement on Wednesday:

He was a sweet, loving, brilliant, funny baby with big brown eyes and anime hair. Our hearts are shattered. He is so very loved and missed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral and memorial costs.

We will keep you updated on the latest developments in this case.