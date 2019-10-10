October 10 is National Cake Decorating Day

October 10, 2019, is National Cake Decorating Day!

Cake today is used for more than just birthdays, and it is seen being used on different occasions and celebrations.

Today bakers and pastry chefs are creating and decorating cakes that are edible works of art.

“Cake is something everyone loves. As it [cake] has evolved the decorations for the cakes have evolved, and there are just more things out there,” said the owner of Oh-My-Soul Cookies & Cakes, Rhonda White. “There are all kinds of cookie cutters that you can do, fondant cutters, and stencils, and molding, and everything like that, that you can make some beautiful artwork out of cakes.”

Cake decorating is a great way to express your creativity and try new things. You can experiment with different icings, cake heights, molds, shapes, and colors.

White, who has made cakes for the Bush Library, says to just enjoy it.

"Have fun! Don’t get stressed out. It’s a cake. You can start over, especially with buttercream. Wipe it clean and start all over again. Fondant, peel it off and start all over again. It’s how you want to express yourself when you are doing it. It is artwork. It’s expression. I sometimes have to tell myself that, too.”

For more information on Oh-My-Soul Cookies & Cakes, see the related links section.