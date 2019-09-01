Odessa shooting victim recalls moment he was shot

An Austin man is thankful to be alive after being shot Saturday during a mass shooting in Odessa that killed 7 and wounded 22.

Efe Obayagbona was driving down a highway when he was shot three times.

“I was minding my business then 'Pop! Pop! Pop!' Then I saw the car sped off and said, 'Oh, that’s the man who shot me,'” said Obayagbona.

Obayagbona says he never thought he would be sitting in a hospital after being shot.

“When stuff like this happens, it's just like, 'Oh another shooting again.' I’m just numb to it,” he said.

The bullet ripped through his hand, arm, and chest. A piece of shrapnel is still lodged in his lungs.

“I don't know why people pick up a gun randomly and kill people. I can barely breathe, but I am trying to stay calm for my family,” said Obayagbona.

He is expected to make a full recovery, but doctors tell him he will always have a piece of the bullets lodged in his lungs.

A GoFundMe was set up by a friend of Obayagbona. Click here to learn more or support Obayagbona's medical expenses.