Odessa woman leads College Station police on chase in stolen vehicle

An Odessa woman leads police on a brief chase after stealing a car in College Station Saturday night.

According to police, Shavonna Litaca Gray, 43, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading in a vehicle, and evading on foot.

Police say a stolen vehicle was located on Phoenix Street at about 6 p.m. After a brief car chase, Gray left the car on Montclair Ave. and ran away. After running through a backyard and over a fence, she was captured near the Lincoln Center.

Officers also confirmed Gray had a parole violation warrant for robbery.