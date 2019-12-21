Off duty officer killed in San Antonio

Two men are still wanted in connection to the death of an off-duty San Antonio Independent School District officer. The officer was run over earlier in the day outside of an IHOP

Police said Cliff Martinez was working as a security guard at the IHOP when intervened in a fight in the parking lot.

Investigators said several men assaulted the officer, got into a vehicle and ran him over on purpose. He died at the scene.

The suspected driver of the car was arrested earlier Saturday after witnesses saw him run away from the incident. San Antonio Police said 23-year-old Jorge Lopez was charged with capital murder.

Alfredo Martinez, 29, is wanted on a capital murder charge in the death of SAISD Detective Cliff Martinez, according to San Antonio Police.

Victor Lopez, 21, is considered a person of interest, police said.

Jorge Lopez was transported to Public Safety Headquarters for questioning before he was arrested.

Cliff Martinez was a 28-year veteran with SAISD.