The Falls County Sheriff's Office was called at 1:15 early Sunday morning to a home in south Marlin and when they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man is in his mid-20's. He was taken by ambulance to Falls Community Hospital and then later flown to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

Sheriff Ricky Scaman says they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.