Officials responding to semi-truck fire in Brazos County

Bryan Fire Department and other emergency officials are responding to a semi-truck fire in the northern part of Brazos County on FM 2818 near Highway 6.

Authorities on scene say the driver claims he heard a noise when he exited Highway 6, so he pulled over. That's when the cab caught on fire.

The driver says his brakes went out and he had to roll to a stop. Other drivers tried to extinguish the fire before Bryan Fire Department arrived.

There are reports of heavy smoke in the area. One lane on FM 2818 is closed, but officials are opening it soon. There are no reports of any injuries.

