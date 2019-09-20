Officials say 4th death tied to Imelda floods

A man found dead in his vehicle in southeast Texas after floodwaters receded is at least the fourth person to have died in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Imelda.

Police in Beaumont said the body of 47-year-old Malcolm Foster was found Friday morning in a Toyota Prius that was found in a flooded canal. Authorities say his family was later notified of his death.

Foster is the fourth man to have drowned after Imelda inundated the region this week. Authorities said one of the men also was electrocuted while trying to move his horse to safety Thursday.

