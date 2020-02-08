Okla. mom finds inappropriate note from bus driver in son’s backpack

An Oklahoma mom says her son was given an inappropriate note by his school bus driver.

The seventh grader came home Friday with a handwritten note in his backpack.

"I'm writing this note to you because as you know when school is out, there's really no time to talk, just a quick hug. For some time I've been wanting to talk to you about spending time together with you and I .. and maybe with some other friends of yours? What do you think?” read the boy’s mother, who is not being identified to protect the child’s identity.

The note goes on to say the driver wanted to be friends and hang out once in a while to play, talk and more. He said even though he’s a grown up, he likes to be friends with kids.

"He wants to be chummy with my kid. He wants to do things that are unthinkable with my kid,” said the mother.

She says alarm bells were ringing earlier about the driver, who also works as a test monitor, in the school year.

"The bus driver had asked for a hug,” she said.

She never thought the driver would go this far.

The student's mom immediately called the school. Two days later, the driver was taken off the route.

"I don't want it to escalate to where another child … nothing's done until something's done that's more irreversible than a note. I am very worried that he's going to go to other school districts,” said the mother.

The mom also called police after contacting the school.

The school district says the driver is no longer employed and that while he did not break the law, his actions were inappropriate.

