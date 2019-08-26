Oklahoma woman avoids prison, forced kids to eat dog feces

A northeast Oklahoma woman charged with forcing her children to eat dog feces has been given two, seven-year suspended prison sentences after pleading no contest to the charges.

The Tulsa World reports that 34-year-old Mary Elizabeth Moore of Miami was sentenced Friday after entering the plea in Delaware County District Court.

Moore was charged in April after her 5- and 3-year-old children were hospitalized in Tulsa for severe malnutrition and placed on nasal feeding tubes. Both children were placed into state custody.

An affidavit says the older child told Department of Human Services workers that she ate dog feces and said the arresting officer noted the child had parasitic pinworms.

Defense attorney Ken Gallon said Monday that Moore doesn't admit wrongdoing, but decided to take a plea offer from prosecutors.