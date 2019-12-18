BTU making plans to move to old Army reserve building

A local landmark will soon see big changes.

On West Carson Street and Bomber Drive in Bryan stands the old Army Reserve building. For the past four years, it's been home to the local Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

"Everything that the Angel Tree program entails such as toys, bikes, clothing, all that is stored and staged here at the old Armory," said Captain Paul Ryerson with the Salvation Army.

Now, Bryan Texas Utilities is planning to take over the city-owned building and use it as its new headquarters.

"There's about 90 staff in the current building so we're looking at a space that will accommodate that and then give us space for future growth for the next 30 years or so at this site," said David Werley with BTU.

BTU still has to decide if they want to renovate the current building or tear it down and build a new one.

"Right now we're in the process of looking at the engineering for the building to see if these buildings will be usable going forward or if we will have to take these buildings down and build another building," said Werley.

Before BTU is able to move forward with their decision, they'll need city council approval. Regardless of the outcome, they hope to have everything done around 2022.

Groups using the space now will be displaced, including the Salvation Army. Capt. Ryerson said they're grateful for the time they had in the building and that they're now on the hunt for a new warehouse.

"The city of Bryan has been extremely generous allowing us to use this property, and I think that speaks of the type of city that we have in Bryan here and also in College Station; that they really care about their local citizens that they allow us to use the facility to stage a program like this to give back to our community," said Capt. Ryerson

BTU said once they're moved into the new building, their current building on E.28th Street will be used as extra office space for the city of Bryan.