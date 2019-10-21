Oldest Aggie passes away at 109

Texas A&M University's oldest former student has passed away.

Col. Tom C. "Ike" Morris died peacefully in his San Antonio home on Sunday at the age of 109.

Col. Morris graduated from Texas A&M in 1933, and worked five jobs while on campus during the Great Depression, according to Texas A&M's Association of Former Students.

He was senior class president and chaired the 1932 student committee that first set requirements for seniors to earn the Aggie Ring.

The association says Morris established an Aggie Ring Scholarship that pays for at least one student's Aggie Ring every year.

Visitation will be held Tuesday and services on Wednesday in Waxahachie.

Memorials can be sent to The Association of Former Students, Tom C. "Ike" Morris Memorial, 505 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840 or to Ellis County Veterans Ceremony, 2001 US-287, Waxahachie, Texas 75165.

