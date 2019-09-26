Olympic gold medalist: Early detection key in cancer battles

More than 800 people attended the Surviving & Thriving luncheon Thursday.

The annual event is hosted by the Pink Alliance, a local nonprofit organization that advocates for breast health and cancer support.

Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton was the guest speaker. He talked about his experience as a cancer survivor and reminded the audience early detection is important.

"Early detection is still the best option, is still the best cure. Ninety-percent percent of all cancers, if they're detected early, are very treatable," said Hamilton.

Proceeds from the luncheon support breast health initiatives, raise cancer awareness and provide low-cost mammograms and other financial support to breast cancer patients.

