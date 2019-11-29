On your mark, get set, SHOP!

It’s the biggest shopping day of the year!

Starting on the night of Thanksgiving and continuing through November 29, shoppers are heading out to their favorite stores to shop the best deals of the year.

“We bring our lists out,” said Cindy Price. “We shop the ads before we go. We make a list of where we are going, and so that we can go and make our way to what we need and get out.”

On Black Friday shopping is not always the main focus. Some shoppers also see it as a time to make memories and spend it with the family. Stacy Davis and her family have made matching t-shirts to commemorate the annual family tradition.

“The together part is the important part,” said Grace Foley, a family member of Davis.

One of the stores that opened early in the morning on Black Friday, November 29, is Academy Sports + Outdoors.

“It’s always great to see people lining up, and can’t wait to come in and see the deals we are offer them,” said Matt Berny, Academy Sports + Outdoors Operations Manager. “We love taking care of our customers. It’s fun for all of us, too.”

The apparel, recreation, and outdoors store, started it’s Black Friday deals on Tuesday to make it easier for customers to shop; however, this year changed their approach in two areas. This year they delayed their start time on Black Friday to 6:00 a.m. and provided customers with the option to order Black Friday merchandise online and then pick it up in-store.

