Onalaska tornado: EF3, 140mph wind according to National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has finished its official survey on the Polk County tornado that resulted in 3 fatalities and injured over 30 people April 22nd.

According to the report, the tornado is estimated to have been on the ground a distance of 30 miles, producing winds of up to 140mph. They estimate the highest wind gusts occurred near The Paradise Acres area in Onalaska

The width of the tornado was determined about 2/3 of a mile wide at peak strength. In the official report, meteorologists remark that this is the deadliest single tornado for the Houston/Galveston forecast area since November 15, 1987, when an EF-4 killed three people in Madison County.