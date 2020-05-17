One dead, several injured following separate incidents in Galveston County

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset confirms two people are in surgery following a shooting at Bolivar Peninsula Saturday night.

The sheriff said just before midnight, the incident began when several women started fighting on Monkhouse Road on Crystal Beach. Two men got in the middle of the fight and another man started shooting a firearm.

Sheriff Trochesset says two men were shot and transported to the hospital. At last check Sunday morning, they were still in surgery.

Officials say they are still looking for the man that fired the gun and are asking any witnesses with any evidence or video to give them a call.

The incident happened during ‘Go Topless’ Jeep Weekend that typically brings in a large crowd for Jeep enthusiasts. According to the sheriff, as of Sunday morning, 127 arrests have been made on Bolivar Peninsula this weekend alone.

Sheriff Trochesset says around the same time of that incident, officials received another call about one person dead inside a home in San Leon.

Two other people who were found inside the home are in critical condition. Authorities are searching for a person of interest in this case, but police don’t believe it is connected to the shooting on the Bolivar Peninsula.

