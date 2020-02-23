One in custody in Waller County homicide investigation

One person is in custody in Waller County as authorities investigate a homicide at a home Sunday night.

Investigators said the suspect tried to run from the scene but was captured by Waller County deputies.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office says the homicide occurred in the 25000 block of Winding Way on the far northeast side of the county.

The area is a mostly residential community about 20 miles northeast of Prairie View.

The Texas Rangers have been called in to assist with the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.