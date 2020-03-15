Three injured in shooting incident in Washington County

Three people were injured Sunday night in a shooting incident in Washington County near the Grimes County line.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Washington Bridge Road between SH 105 and FM 1155.

Law enforcement from Washington County Sheriff's Office, Grimes County Sheriff's Office, DPS, and Navasota Police were dispatched to the area.

Authorities said a man and woman were shot. Their conditions were not immediately known. A third person was grazed by a bullet.

No arrests have been made at this time, but a group of people were detained at a nightclub on the street for questioning.

We will update this story when new information is available.

