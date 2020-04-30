One killed in RV fire overnight in Bryan

Bryan firefighters said a man was killed early Thursday morning when the RV he was staying in caught fire.

The RV was parked behind a home in the 1700 block of Bluebonnet Street between Highway 21 and Primrose Street.

Investigators said the fire was reported just after midnight and when they arrived the residents of the home immediately alerted them to the possibility of the man being inside the RV.

After the fire was extinguished they found the man's body inside. Investigators plan have an autopsy performed to help determine the exact cause of death but it doesn't appear to be suspicious.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

The name of the man isn't being publicly released at this time.