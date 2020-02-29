One killed, one detained, three others injured in Bryan crash

Bryan police are investigating an early morning accident that claimed one life and injured several others.

KBTX was there when a driver was put in handcuffs and detained at the scene of a deadly crash early Saturday morning.

It happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of E. 29th Street and Briarcrest Drive.

Four people were sent to a hospital, according to Bryan police spokeswoman Kelley McKethan. Upon arrival at the hospital, one of the victims passed away.

The intersection will be closed most of the early morning hours as police investigate how it happened.

Witnesses told KBTX's Rusty Surette the driver of a white car ran a red light at the intersection and was hit by a pickup truck. A third car at the intersection was also hit but it wasn't immediately clear who hit the third vehicle.

An employee of one of the nearby businesses reportedly rushed to the crash scene and began performing CPR on one of the victims, according to at least two bystanders.

Those same bystanders said the man driving the white car appeared to be intoxicated. KBTX was there when officers put him in handcuffs and into the back of a patrol unit.

McKethan said more details about the incident will be released later in the afternoon after officers wrap up their preliminary investigation.