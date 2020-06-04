One new death, 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

One man has died and 16 new people have contracted COVID-19, according to Brazos County health officials.

The Brazos County Health District said Thursday that the man who died was in his 80's. No other information was given.

22 people have now died in Brazos County after contracting the virus.

15 new cases were reported in the county Thursday. That brings the total number of active cases in Brazos County to 312.

532 people in total have contracted COVID-19 in Brazos County, and 198 people have recovered from the virus.

10 people are currently in the hospital. Six people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

8,823 tests have been performed in the county and reported to the health district.

The Brazos County Health District's next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 56

77802 - 42

77803 - 166

77807 - 63

77808 - 25

77840 - 59

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 121

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.