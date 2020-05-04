One new positive COVID-19 case reported in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials report only one new positive case identified in the county in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of positive cases reported in the county to 209. 115 of those have recovered, and there are currently 78 active cases.

Three patients remain hospitalized related to COVID-19. One person was discharged in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people killed related to the virus remains at 16.

Officials report that 3,812 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Brazos County, seven more than were reported on Saturday and Sunday.

The Brazos County Health District's next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 4, at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will air that press conference live on television, KBTX.com, and their Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown in confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 16

77802 - 19

77803 - 40

77807 - 13

77808 - 7

77840 - 35

77843 - No cases reported at this time

77845 - 79

77862 - No cases reported at this time

77866 - No cases reported at this time

77881 - No cases reported at this time