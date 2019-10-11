One person arrested after high speed chase

One person has been arrested and another is still on the run after police chased the two overnight across the Brazos Valley.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office tells us the chase started just before 4:00 a.m. in Brazos County, went into Burleson County, then back into Brazos, and ended near the Traditions area shortly after 5:00 a.m.

Police were able to arrest one person, but the search for the second suspect has been briefly called off due to storms moving through the area. We're told the public is not in any danger at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we get more information.