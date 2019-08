The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Thursday night near Benchley.

Investigators say around 11:00 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on OSR when it started to cross over the center stripe and collided head-first into a tractor-trailer traveling westbound. The vehicle swerved back into its lane after impact.

The driver of the vehicle died.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.