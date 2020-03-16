One person killed, two other injured in Washington County shooting

One person is dead and two others are recovering after a shooting near Washington Sunday night.

Washington County deputies and other law enforcement were called to a business in the 20000 block of Washington Bridge Road Sunday around 9:47 p.m.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Derrick Anthony Davis, Jr., 20, was shot at a business Sunday night. He was taken to a Navasota hospital where he later died.

Two other people were also injured. Patricia Ann-Coleman Cross, 50, was taken to a College Station hospital for a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was later released. Ronneisha Rutherford, 29, was grazed by a bullet, according to officials. She was taken to a College Station hospital and later released.

The sheriff's office said that several vehicles were also struck by bullets at the scene.

Right now, they are still investigating the cause of the shooting.