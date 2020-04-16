Online card generator sends support to CHI healthcare workers, patients

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitor policies at hospitals have changed to keep employees and patients safe and to limit the spread of the virus.

In order to encourage everyone and to help show the community's outpouring of support for healthcare workers and patients, CHI St. Joseph Health has released a "Send Kindness" card generator.

The generator allows individuals to select from a choice of customizable cards and input a customizable message. After the recipient's information is filled out, the cards will be printed out and delivered. CHI is also encouraging the community to fill out cards for hospital staff as a whole.

