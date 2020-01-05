Online classifieds sale leads to theft investigation, arrest

College Station police say they used several social media accounts to help track down an 18-year-old accused of taking a man's camera during a transaction that started online.

The victim said he used a classifieds website to find a potential buyer of a digital camera for sale, and agreed to meet the customer in-person to finalize the transaction at University Drive and Nagle Street.

Police say Kelan Kwijuan Evans, of Rockdale, approached the victim, pushed him down, grabbed the camera and ran away. A surveillance camera at a nearby convenience store captured Evans in the area prior to the alleged theft.

The victim says the two exchanged text messages and when his Snapchat account synced his contacts, it revealed the suspect's name.

Detectives were able to use the name from Snapchat to find the suspect on Facebook for additional photos. They then matched the pictures from Facebook with the surveillance video from the store.

Evans was arrested and charged with theft. He was released from the Brazos County Detention Center Saturday on a $12,000 bond.

REMINDER: The College Station Police Department has an Exchange Zone set up in its parking lot with video surveillance for citizens to conduct online sales transactions. It's located right outside the police department building.