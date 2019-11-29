Online shopping trends not stopping in-store Black Friday shoppers

Millions of Americans hit the stores for Black Friday, starting as early as Thanksgiving day. Here in the Brazos Valley, it was no different.

Just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday, nearly 1,000 people lined up around the building of the JC Penney in College Station.

“We stay open from 2:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and then we stay open all the way until 10:00 p.m. on Friday,” said JC Penney General Manager Riley Bryan.

Families like Jennifer Larriviere and her daughter Lauren traveled from Mckinney wearing their matching shirts Friday in hopes of snagging some bargains.

“Every Black Friday, we set the alarm and we get up early to get out. Really, it’s about the quality time we get to spend together, but there are some great bargains too,” said Jennifer.

For her and her daughter, it’s become a family tradition that they say they look forward to.

"Just getting up and spending time together and walking around. We just enjoy getting into that holiday spirit,” said Jennifer.

"Thanksgiving shopping has become a part of American culture. It’s just a great time that people can spend time with their family and make it a great experience out of it for the Thanksgiving weekend,” said Bryan.

Even though online shopping has become a popular way for many Americans to buy gifts during the holiday season, the Larriviere family says it’s all about the in-person experience.

"You just have to embrace the experience and just go for it. These are the times that you get to make memories with your family,” said Jennifer.

