Open house preview for new Aggie Veteran Resource and Support Center

A group that's been helping veterans for years at Texas A&M University is getting a much-needed upgrade to its space on campus.

Seven years ago, the Aggie Veteran Resource and Support Center started with just two members. Now, they have 28 staff members working to support Aggie student veterans and military-affiliated dependents. With the growth of the VRSC, they've moved into a larger space on campus.

On Friday, September 13, the group will showcase their new space in Suite 110 of the Memorial Student Center in an open house event from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The new center includes several study areas, a lending library for student veterans to check out free books for the school year, a student veteran lounge and several rooms and offices for classes and counseling services. Members of the VRSC are grateful they have a larger location for veterans to connect and study together.

"It shows Texas A&M's commitment to its student veterans. It's always been a large body of students that's continually growing and I think they appreciate that and they want it to keep growing. They appreciate what the student veterans do for them as much as the veterans appreciate what A&M does for them," said one of the student workers at the center, Michael Prater.

