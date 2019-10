The Brazos Valley Marine Corps League is starting its Operation Meat-Ready-to-Eat on Tuesday.

You can buy brisket from Rudy's Barbecue on Harvey Road through December 2 to benefit marine and veteran scholarships.

The event is a fundraiser the detachment holds twice each year to support scholarships, sword presentations, financial assistance to veterans and community service to Marines, FMF sailors, and their families in Brazos Valley.

For more information, visit the Related Links section.