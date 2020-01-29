Orangetheory Fitness hosting Still Creek Ranch benefit

How would you like to break a sweat for a good cause this Friday night?

Orangetheory Fitness is hosting a benefit for Still Creek Ranch from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Anyone can come out to run and row a half marathon. Don't worry though, you can do it with a team.

This is taking place at their second location in Jones Crossing off Wellborn Road.

All you have to do is bring a basketball, basketball net, paper towels, gift cards, dry goods, or even cleaning supplies to participate.

Give them a call at 979-401-3104 to reserve a spot.