Organization helps deliver items to local senior center

A group of local citizens are once again giving back to their community in Grimes County.

On Wednesday, members of M.A.C.H. or Make a Christmas Happen dropped off donations at the Senior Center in Anderson.

The donations included paper goods, coffee and other items that the center might need to help out for the year.

M.A.C.H was created by a group of Grimes County residents, many of them bikers, who come together each year to help their community.

The organization also holds an annual fundraiser where they help families who are in need.

Last year, the M.A.C.H. team was able to deliver gifts to ten families during the holiday season.