Wuhan, China, bans cars, Hong Kong closes schools as virus spreads

The virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan is banning most vehicles from downtown, and Hong Kong is closing schools for two weeks as authorities try to stem the spread of an illness that has infected nearly 1,300 people and killed 41.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declared an emergency Saturday and said flights and trains from Wuhan would be blocked.

The outbreak began in the city in central China and has spread around the country and overseas.

The number of confirmed cases in China has jumped to more than 1,200. Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases Saturday and Japan confirmed its third.

Ground zero

In Wuhan, most vehicles including private cars are banned from the downtown area in a further bid to limit the spread of the illness.

State media said Saturday that only authorized vehicles to carry supplies and for other needs would be permitted. Public transportation was shut down earlier this week, as well as flights and trains out of the city.

Authorities are trying to prevent the virus from spreading in the city and to other parts of the country.

The English-language China Daily newspaper said that 6,000 taxis will be assigned to different neighborhoods to help people get around if they need to.

China’s most festive holiday, Lunar New Year, has begun in the shadow of a worrying new virus as the death toll surpassed 40, an unprecedented lockdown kept 36 million people from traveling and authorities canceled a host of Lunar New Year events.

Beyond China

Australia announced its first case Saturday, a Chinese man in his 50s who last week returned from China.

Malaysia confirmed three cases.

France says three people had fallen ill with the virus — the disease’s first appearance in Europe.

And the United States reported its second case, involving a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalized in isolation after returning from China.

Exotic meats

The outbreak of the new virus, which is linked to a wildlife market in central China, is prompting renewed calls for enforcement of laws against the trade in and consumption of exotic species.

The spread of the disease from the central Chinese city of Wuhan is the worst in Asia since the 2003 outbreak of SARS. That, too, was traced to the consumption of wild animals, in the southern city of Guangzhou. China’s Agriculture Ministry issued an order earlier this week ordering tightened controls on trade in wildlife, focusing on farmers’ markets, restaurants and other places known to be involved.

Working on a vaccine

Researchers have not yet announced a definitive source for the latest outbreak, which like many other viruses has genetic markers found in multiple species.

Biotech Company Moderna, a company in Massachusetts, is partnering with the National Institute of Health to teach the immune system to recognize a virus that takes over cells.

Researchers are using MRNA technology, which instructs cells in the body to make proteins to prevent or fight the disease.

The first step is to figure out the right vaccine and then prove it can work in someone by conducting a clinical trial.

