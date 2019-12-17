Over 2,200 books donated to Hearne elementary school students

More than 450 Hearne Elementary Students walked out of school with a bag full of goodies on Tuesday. Each bag included five books and one handmade blanket.

Books & a Blanket is a local charity that donated books and blankets to the school. It is a local non-profit that was started by high school students Maggie and Harper Cunningham seven years ago. The girls are avid readers and wanted to ensure that more children have access to books.

Hearne Elementary School Counselor Tabetha Stewart said this is her favorite time of the year.

“I love seeing them choose books. It doesn’t matter if they’re brand new or not,” said Stewart. “They get so excited to just know someone is thinking of them.”

“It is very exciting,” said 4th-grade student Phoenix Luksovsky. “I can go read them to my little sister, or help my little brother read some more.”

4th grade student Zacaden was very excited about the initiative.

“It’s exciting because If kids need new things and can’t read as well, they can get books and start practicing,” said Simon.

Hearne High School students also volunteered at the event, including 9th-grade student Keyshawn Langhao. He remembers picking out his stack of books five years ago.

“It’s a very good experience. I like it a lot,” said Langhao. “I remember loving it when I was a kid.”

He loved it so much that he volunteered to read to elementary school students all day Tuesday. Stewart remembers when Langhao came through the gym to pick out books and said it’s all come full circle

“I remember when Keyshawn came through here, he’s a very bright student,” said Stewart. “So, to see him come back and give back is a really cool thing.”

Langhao said Harper and Maggie with Books & a Blanket have inspired him ever since.

“I want to inspire kids like them,” he said.