Over 3,000 Entergy customers in the dark after Monday's storms

Power has been out to parts of the Brazos Valley since 4:30 p.m. Monday after strong storms moved through the area.

As of 8 p.m., lights are still out across portions of five counties in the area. According to Entergy's outage map, 3,798 Brazos Valley residents are in the dark.

The current count of customers affected by county stands at:

• Brazos: 2

• Milam: 296

• Robertson: 3,367

• Trinity: 1

• Walker: 132

An Entergy customer in Milam County says that lightning struck a substation late Monday afternoon. According to Entergy, they were told power is estimated to be back on by 2 a.m. Tuesday.