$90K+ in scholarship funds raised for local children of veterans

The 2019 Cadet Golf Classic and Patriot Dinner at Miramont Country Club raised more than $180,000 for Folds of Honor and the Financial Assistance Program at Allen Academy.

On Monday, these charitable funds were presented to Folds of Honor recipient and Texas A&M University student, Mia Mercer. Mercer accepted the check on behalf of all of the students receiving these scholarships.

Chair of the Cadet Golf Classic and Patriot Dinner Aaron Dawson presented the check to Mercer at Allen Academy.

"Today was a culmination of a whole lot of hard work by an awesome committee from our Cadet Golf Classic Patriot Dinner last year," said Dawson.

They also gathered at Allen Academy to honor veterans.

The remaining $90,000 will go to the school's financial system program.

"Folds of Honor raises money for the kids of servicemen and women that have either been severely disabled or paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Dawson. "That $90,000 check represents 18 different scholarships that will help young folks just like her in our community."

Although The Cadet Golf Classic and Patriot Dinner raised a record-breaking amount of charitable funds, Dawson said they're aiming for $240,000 in 2020.