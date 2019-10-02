College Station pizza restaurant robbed at gunpoint overnight

College Station police say a Little Caesars was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

It happened at around 11:15 p.m. at the restaurant on Texas Ave.

According to police, an employee was taking out the trash when a man came out from behind the dumpster and pointed a gun at them.

He reportedly forced his way into the building and held both employees at gunpoint while demanding money.

The gunman fled the scene before police arrived. Neither of the employees were injured during the robbery.