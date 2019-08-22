DWI crash suspect told police he had two drinks prior to heading home

A probable cause report is providing more details about an early-morning crash that left one man in serious condition at a hospital and a suspected drunk driver behind bars at the county jail.

College Station police arrested Nicholas Tyler Wuthrich, 22, and charged him with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle. His bond is set at $30,000.

According to the report, Wuthrich told investigators he had consumed two drinks at Northgate before attempting to drive home. Police say around 2:20 a.m. his Ford F-150 pickup slammed into the back of a Chevrolet 4-door car in the northbound lanes of Harvey Mitchell Parkway near F&B Road.

Wuthrich told police he didn't see the car before the impact.

Police have not publicly identified the driver of the car but did say in the report that firefighters and paramedics were performing CPR before transporting him to a hospital. Police said he had incapacitating injuries and was the only person in the car.

Officers said at the scene of the crash they could smell alcohol coming from Wuthrich and described his eyes as red and glassy. They also said he was slurring his words.

In a news release Thursday morning, College Station police said Wuthrich was a Houston resident, but online jail records listed his residence in Bryan.