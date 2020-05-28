One dead after rollover crash in Bryan

FM 1179 is completely shut down after a fatal accident early Thursday morning.

Bryan Police say a driver was driving westbound on the 4100 block of FM 1179 at Boonville Road when the driver went off the road, rolled over, and crashed.

The driver was ejected, and later pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released, pending family notification.

Bryan Police will detour traffic to Thornberry Drive until re-opening FM 1179. One lane of Boonville Road is also shut down.