Overnight storms: Monitoring heavy rain and severe potential

A line of storms is expected to push through the Brazos Valley throughout the early morning hours of Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley in a 2 out of 5 risk for some of these storms to become severe as they track through the region. Main severe threats with these storms include damaging winds and the potential for an isolated tornado. Most of all, the heavy rainfall from these storms will be the primary concern as it could lead to minor flooding issues across the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Austin, Waller, Montgomery and San Jacinto counties through 7 P.M. Saturday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1" - 3" are possible throughout the Brazos Valley with the possibility of up to 5" in localized areas.

Timing of the storms throughout the Brazos Valley:

- Western counties to Highway 6: 12 A.M. to 2 A.M.

- Highway 6 to I-45: 2 A.M. to 4 A.M.

- I-45 & eastward: 4 A.M. to 6 A.M.

This is all thanks to a low pressure system that has set up out west and will track across the state tonight - bringing that line of thunderstorms with it.

After the main line clears out by early Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend looks to contain spotty, isolated activity at best. Drier weather returns and when combined with that sunshine, a pleasant upcoming week is in store for the Brazos Valley.

