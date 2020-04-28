Overnight storms likely, eyes on this afternoon

Another spring storm system is set to roll through the Lone Star State Tuesday into Wednesday.

For the Brazos Valley, Tuesday (through 10pm) is largely a wait-and-see game for thunderstorm development. If clouds are able to clear early enough today, sunshine should provide enough fuel to pop up late afternoon showers and storms. Any storms that do form will be capable of strong winds, large hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado threat. As of right now, we don't expect much local development through the afternoon.

We're still expecting the main show Tuesday NIGHT. Thunderstorms will form to our north and move southward into our area overnight, some time after 10pm. The primary threat here will be for strong wind and heavy rain, though we can't rule out some large hail, especially farther north.

Storms should clear the area by or before sunrise Wednesday. Sunshine will return Wednesday and stay with us through the rest of the week. More details on timing are available in the videos below.