Overnight storms pose severe threat for the Brazos Valley

Tuesday evening will be quiet across the Brazos Valley, but that does not mean that the rain and storm chances have wrapped up. An overnight round of noisy storms looks likely across the area as a cold front dives south out of North Texas capable of damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado threat.

Strong, damaging wind gusts upwards of 70mph are not off the table and will be the biggest concern along portions of the line. Embedded within the line could be pockets of hail up to the size of quarters as well as a brief tornado, though these are both lower concerns. Heavy rain will also be capable of producing totals of 1” to 2” in isolated spots with most folks receiving closer to 0.5” to 1”. Something to keep in mind, not everyone may see severe weather overnight, but these storms will likely wake you up out of your sleep and bring some breezy winds along with them.

The leading edge of the storms is expected to arrive across the northern portions of the Brazos Valley sometime between midnight and 3AM Wednesday morning. Storms will continue to race into the Central Brazos Valley by 3AM to 5AM, and then clear most of the area to the south between 5AM and 7AM before these storms push out over the Gulf of Mexico after sunrise. Once the leading edge has moved through your area, though likely still rowdy storms, the severe threat will go down.

It is important to have multiple resources to receive severe weather alerts given the overnight nature of this event. One helpful tool to have warnings and watches sent to your phone is the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

