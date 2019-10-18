Owl-O-Ween kicks off at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History held its Owl-O-Ween event on Friday night. The museum was free to enter and had booths, live animals, face painting, carnival games, and a costume contest.

The exhibit featured bats from Austin Bat Refuge, owls from Friends of Texas Wildlife, snakes and lizards from The Reptile Sanctuary, and insects and spiders from the TAMU Entomology Graduate Student Organization.

Tickets were purchased for the concessions and carnival games. The museum says that money goes right back into keeping up the museum.

Maddy Herron, the Educational Associate with the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, says her favorite part of the night is seeing everyone dressed up in Halloween costumes.

“We like to show people what the museum has but also show how fun it is to learn here and interact with a lot of the specimens we have,” said Herron.” We hope they learn a little bit along the way, it’s kind of a by-product of the fun.”

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.

until 5:00 p.m.

