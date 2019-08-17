Owner of ‘Heist Jewelry’ hit with sledgehammer, still fights off robbers

A jewelry store owner was hit by a sledgehammer during a robbery Thursday in California, but he is just happy that he was able to fight off the attackers.

The owner continued fighting back, and the suspects leave empty-handed after a short struggle. (Source: Heist Jewelry/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

Security camera footage shows the owner of ironically named Heist Jewelry tending to his inventory at 2:40 p.m. A masked suspect runs into the store and smashes a display case with a sledgehammer.

The owner, who asked not to be identified, intervenes, pushing the suspect outside. He was unaware of a second masked suspect outside, who strikes the owner with another sledgehammer.

The owner continued fighting back, and the suspects leave empty-handed after a short struggle.

"They took nothing. They didn't get anything," the owner said. "We heisted them, they didn't heist us."

Santa Monica police say the pair got in a car with another person and drove away.

"They were caught because a guy outside in the Tesla, who is a customer of ours, saw them running up the street," the owner said, "so he followed them, followed their car and was on the phone with the police the entire time."

The trio was eventually tracked down by officers and arrested. There was a fourth suspect who police say missed the getaway car, and he was eventually arrested.

Three of the four were minors. They were all booked for robbery and assault.

The store owner suffered minor injuries.

