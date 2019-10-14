P-6 Farms previews Fall Festival

“P-6 Farms is all about bringing your family out and making memories that last a lifetime,” said P-6 Farms, owner Carey Poole.

The Fall Festival features over twenty different activities for all ages to enjoy.

“We are offering all kinds of fun stuff, so the corn maze, you pick flowers, you pick pumpkin patch,” said Poole. “We have a pumpkin house that's really cute for pictures like its own little village. We have the corn maze, the cow train, the jumping pillow, the roller coaster. The list goes on.”

Also according to Poole P-6 farms is also a great place to come, disconnect from reality, and have some old fashion fun.

The fall festival is in full swing at P-6 farms in Montgomery, which is less than an hour's drive from Bryan/College Station.

Since the end of September, the festival has been in full swing on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival runs every weekend of October, and the first two Saturdays in November.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate, and admission is required for ages 3 and up.

